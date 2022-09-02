D.A. Davidson & CO. Buys 986 Shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD)

D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 50,228 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 986 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV were worth $3,017,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new stake in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Tcwp LLC bought a new position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 36.0% in the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 740 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Americana Partners LLC bought a new position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $60,000. 5.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV alerts:

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Trading Down 0.8 %

NYSE:BUD opened at $47.98 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $95.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.25. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a one year low of $47.23 and a one year high of $67.91. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $53.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $56.27.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Profile

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on BUD shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from €65.00 ($66.33) to €64.00 ($65.31) in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from €54.00 ($55.10) to €52.00 ($53.06) in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from €74.00 ($75.51) to €73.00 ($74.49) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their target price on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV to $67.60 in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.16.

(Get Rating)

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV engages in the production, distribution, and sale of beer, alcoholic beverages, and soft drinks worldwide. It offers a portfolio of approximately 500 beer brands, which primarily include Budweiser, Corona, and Stella Artois; Beck's, Hoegaarden, Leffe, and Michelob Ultra; and Aguila, Antarctica, Bud Light, Brahma, Cass, Castle, Castle Lite, Cristal, Harbin, Jupiler, Modelo Especial, Quilmes, Victoria, Sedrin, and Skol brands.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.