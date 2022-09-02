D.A. Davidson & CO. Has $2.31 Million Holdings in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB)

D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its stake in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,420 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Albemarle were worth $2,305,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Albemarle during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Albemarle during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. DeDora Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Albemarle during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Albemarle during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP grew its position in shares of Albemarle by 101.1% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 179 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.80% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Albemarle from $185.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. KeyCorp upgraded shares of Albemarle from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Albemarle from $285.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Albemarle from $275.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Albemarle from $300.00 to $314.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $279.05.

Albemarle Stock Down 4.1 %

Shares of NYSE ALB opened at $256.96 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $238.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $223.01. The firm has a market cap of $30.10 billion, a PE ratio of 115.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.58. Albemarle Co. has a 1 year low of $169.93 and a 1 year high of $298.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.20.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $3.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.79 by $0.66. Albemarle had a net margin of 6.08% and a return on equity of 15.39%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.89 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Albemarle Co. will post 21.24 EPS for the current year.

Albemarle Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $0.395 per share. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 15th. Albemarle’s dividend payout ratio is presently 71.17%.

Albemarle Company Profile

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Lithium, Bromine, and Catalysts. The Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and lithium specialties; and reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for use in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes in the areas of steroid chemistry and vitamins, life sciences, pharmaceutical industry, and other markets.

