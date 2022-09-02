D.A. Davidson & CO. Has $2.90 Million Stock Position in MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU)

D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its stake in shares of MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU – Get Rating) by 13.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 108,975 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 13,066 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. owned 0.05% of MDU Resources Group worth $2,904,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp lifted its position in MDU Resources Group by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,751,230 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $427,018,000 after buying an additional 397,012 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in MDU Resources Group by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,063,582 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $125,319,000 after buying an additional 139,578 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in MDU Resources Group by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,394,172 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $104,676,000 after buying an additional 113,197 shares in the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main lifted its position in MDU Resources Group by 11.6% during the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 2,810,205 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $86,385,000 after buying an additional 292,582 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in MDU Resources Group by 233.4% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,837,895 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $56,681,000 after purchasing an additional 1,286,576 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.32% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of MDU Resources Group to $31.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Bank of America cut shares of MDU Resources Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $29.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Friday, August 5th.

MDU opened at $30.25 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $28.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.35. MDU Resources Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $24.92 and a 52 week high of $32.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.15 billion, a PE ratio of 18.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.75.

MDU Resources Group (NYSE:MDU – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by ($0.16). MDU Resources Group had a return on equity of 9.74% and a net margin of 5.32%. The business had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.50 EPS. MDU Resources Group’s revenue was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that MDU Resources Group, Inc. will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.2175 per share. This represents a $0.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 7th. MDU Resources Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.04%.

MDU Resources Group, Inc engages in the regulated energy delivery, and construction materials and services businesses in the United States. The company's Electric segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity for residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in Montana, North Dakota, South Dakota, and Wyoming, as well as operates 3,500 miles of transmission lines and 4,800 miles of distribution lines.

