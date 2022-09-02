D.A. Davidson & CO. Has $3.06 Million Stock Holdings in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI)

D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its stake in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Rating) by 4.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,569 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $3,056,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of MercadoLibre during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. UMB Bank N A MO raised its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre by 550.0% during the 1st quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 26 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of MercadoLibre during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of MercadoLibre during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in MercadoLibre during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. 89.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MercadoLibre Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of MercadoLibre stock opened at $858.79 on Friday. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a one year low of $600.68 and a one year high of $1,970.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $822.47 and its 200 day moving average is $912.18. The firm has a market cap of $43.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 181.56 and a beta of 1.68.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MercadoLibre ( NASDAQ:MELI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $2.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.75. MercadoLibre had a return on equity of 19.66% and a net margin of 2.68%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.37 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 7.76 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on MELI. StockNews.com upgraded MercadoLibre from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on MercadoLibre from $1,200.00 to $1,000.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on MercadoLibre from $1,430.00 to $1,470.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. TheStreet upgraded MercadoLibre from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, KGI Securities began coverage on MercadoLibre in a research report on Monday, June 6th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,388.18.

MercadoLibre Company Profile

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in Latin America. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases online; and Mercado Pago FinTech platform, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money through their websites or on the apps.

