D.A. Davidson & CO. Has $3.06 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:VAW)

D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:VAW – Get Rating) by 4.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,748 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 716 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. owned 0.07% of Vanguard Materials ETF worth $3,056,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Materials ETF by 39.8% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $511,000 after purchasing an additional 749 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Materials ETF by 96.1% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 29,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,785,000 after purchasing an additional 14,604 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Materials ETF by 225.8% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 10,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,962,000 after purchasing an additional 7,008 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Materials ETF by 13.2% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 2,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $484,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Materials ETF by 220.6% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 4,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $927,000 after purchasing an additional 3,287 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VAW opened at $163.63 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $166.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $179.07. Vanguard Materials ETF has a 1-year low of $152.74 and a 1-year high of $201.11.

Vanguard Materials ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Materials 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the materials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of companies in a wide range of commodity-related manufacturing industries.

