D.A. Davidson & CO. Has $3.21 Million Stake in Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF)

D.A. Davidson & CO. trimmed its stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 99,640 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 991 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs were worth $3,209,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,270,791 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $332,445,000 after acquiring an additional 554,642 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,954,145 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $129,621,000 after acquiring an additional 387,659 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 1.6% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,646,475 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $149,663,000 after acquiring an additional 71,198 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 59.1% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,171,842 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $69,040,000 after acquiring an additional 1,178,447 shares during the period. Finally, Contrarius Investment Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs during the first quarter worth $98,218,000. 61.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Douglas C. Taylor sold 28,150 shares of Cleveland-Cliffs stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.12, for a total transaction of $650,828.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 156,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,629,238.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Douglas C. Taylor sold 28,150 shares of Cleveland-Cliffs stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.12, for a total transaction of $650,828.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 156,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,629,238.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Celso L. Goncalves, Jr. bought 5,000 shares of Cleveland-Cliffs stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $19.36 per share, with a total value of $96,800.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 148,285 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,870,797.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.43% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of CLF opened at $16.61 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $17.06 and a 200-day moving average of $22.16. Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. has a one year low of $14.31 and a one year high of $34.04. The company has a market cap of $8.59 billion, a PE ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 2.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 22nd. The mining company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by ($0.27). Cleveland-Cliffs had a net margin of 15.07% and a return on equity of 64.45%. The firm had revenue of $6.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.13 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.46 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 25.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. will post 4.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on CLF shares. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from $37.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from $16.00 to $14.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from $43.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Clarkson Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from $26.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $27.92.

Cleveland-Cliffs is the largest flat-rolled steel company and the largest iron ore pellet producer in North America. The company is vertically integrated from mining through iron making, steelmaking, rolling, finishing and downstream with hot and cold stamping of steel parts and components. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

