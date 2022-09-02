D.A. Davidson & CO. Has $3.31 Million Stock Holdings in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV)

D.A. Davidson & CO. lessened its holdings in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Get Rating) by 10.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,318 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 1,707 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in IQVIA were worth $3,310,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in IQVIA during the first quarter worth about $25,000. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in IQVIA during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Dividend Assets Capital LLC bought a new stake in IQVIA during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in IQVIA during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in IQVIA during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.77% of the company’s stock.

IQV opened at $211.62 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $225.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $222.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market cap of $39.47 billion, a PE ratio of 35.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.32. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $194.67 and a twelve month high of $285.61.

IQVIA ( NYSE:IQV Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The medical research company reported $2.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.22 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $3.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.49 billion. IQVIA had a net margin of 8.21% and a return on equity of 30.21%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.94 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 9.37 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently commented on IQV shares. Guggenheim increased their price target on shares of IQVIA to $246.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of IQVIA from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. StockNews.com raised shares of IQVIA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of IQVIA from $240.00 to $236.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, SVB Leerink started coverage on shares of IQVIA in a research note on Friday, July 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $256.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, IQVIA presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $275.06.

IQVIA Holdings Inc provides advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

