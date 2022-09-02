D.A. Davidson & CO. Increases Position in Davis Select Financial ETF (NASDAQ:DFNL)

D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its position in shares of Davis Select Financial ETF (NASDAQ:DFNL – Get Rating) by 6.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 87,615 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,659 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. owned about 1.30% of Davis Select Financial ETF worth $2,706,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Davis Select Financial ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,570,000. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in Davis Select Financial ETF by 28.7% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 21,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $650,000 after purchasing an additional 4,693 shares in the last quarter. Next Level Private LLC lifted its stake in Davis Select Financial ETF by 8.3% during the first quarter. Next Level Private LLC now owns 79,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,451,000 after purchasing an additional 6,109 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in Davis Select Financial ETF during the first quarter worth $251,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Davis Select Financial ETF by 4.0% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 31,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $983,000 after purchasing an additional 1,236 shares in the last quarter.

Get Davis Select Financial ETF alerts:

Davis Select Financial ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ:DFNL opened at $26.48 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $26.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.51. Davis Select Financial ETF has a 52 week low of $24.98 and a 52 week high of $33.48.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Davis Select Financial ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Davis Select Financial ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.