D.A. Davidson & CO. Lowers Holdings in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS)

D.A. Davidson & CO. lessened its stake in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Rating) by 12.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 25,623 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 3,509 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $3,415,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 211,169 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $28,145,000 after purchasing an additional 7,043 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its position in Skyworks Solutions by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 43,555 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $5,262,000 after buying an additional 783 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in Skyworks Solutions in the 1st quarter worth about $136,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its position in Skyworks Solutions by 733.3% in the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 300 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mission Wealth Management LP raised its position in Skyworks Solutions by 31.6% in the 1st quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 3,470 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $462,000 after buying an additional 834 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Skyworks Solutions alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have weighed in on SWKS. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $120.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $160.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Cowen set a $132.00 target price on Skyworks Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions to $120.00 in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $125.00 to $122.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $142.45.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Skyworks Solutions Trading Up 1.1 %

In other Skyworks Solutions news, SVP Karilee A. Durham sold 5,858 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.26, for a total value of $657,619.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,130 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,137,193.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:SWKS opened at $99.59 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $103.55 and a 200 day moving average of $113.14. The company has a market cap of $15.98 billion, a PE ratio of 12.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a 12-month low of $88.76 and a 12-month high of $185.43.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.39. Skyworks Solutions had a return on equity of 30.43% and a net margin of 24.11%. The business had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.96 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 9.95 EPS for the current year.

Skyworks Solutions Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 25th will be paid a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.49%. This is an increase from Skyworks Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 24th. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.51%.

About Skyworks Solutions

(Get Rating)

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products, including intellectual property in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, automotive tuners and digital radios, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, timing devices, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Skyworks Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skyworks Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.