D.A. Davidson & CO. Purchases 1,866 Shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOO)

D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its position in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOO – Get Rating) by 11.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,454 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,866 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. owned 0.22% of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF worth $3,355,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF by 27.2% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 57,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,918,000 after purchasing an additional 12,190 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 179,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,393,000 after buying an additional 14,748 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF by 36.0% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 42,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,210,000 after buying an additional 11,355 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF by 57.2% during the fourth quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $808,000 after buying an additional 1,534 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $668,000.

Get Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF alerts:

Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of NYSEARCA IVOO opened at $163.12 on Friday. Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF has a 1 year low of $148.11 and a 1 year high of $197.76. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $164.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $169.46.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.