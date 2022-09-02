D.A. Davidson & CO. Purchases 312 Shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Get Rating) by 20.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,827 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 312 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $2,890,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 1,340.2% during the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 9,448 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $16,517,000 after acquiring an additional 8,792 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 19.8% during the fourth quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 750 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,311,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 3,205 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $5,603,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO increased its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 30.8% during the fourth quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 361 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $632,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 2,274.3% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 6,933 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $12,120,000 after acquiring an additional 6,641 shares in the last quarter. 93.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Chipotle Mexican Grill alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, CTO Curtis E. Garner sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,382.47, for a total value of $1,382,470.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 16,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,654,535.89. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Roger E. Theodoredis sold 1,636 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,533.44, for a total value of $2,508,707.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,062,827.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CTO Curtis E. Garner sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,382.47, for a total value of $1,382,470.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 16,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,654,535.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,719 shares of company stock worth $11,629,340 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Chipotle Mexican Grill Price Performance

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on CMG shares. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,830.00 to $1,600.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Wedbush cut their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,000.00 to $1,800.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. BTIG Research cut their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,975.00 to $1,825.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,768.00 to $1,808.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,900.00 to $1,750.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,831.75.

Shares of NYSE:CMG opened at $1,613.15 on Friday. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,196.28 and a 1 year high of $1,958.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.32. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1,477.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $1,455.47.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The restaurant operator reported $9.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.04 by $0.26. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 35.14% and a net margin of 9.28%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $7.46 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 32.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Profile

(Get Rating)

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of February 15, 2022, it owned and operated approximately 3,000 restaurants in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, and rest of Europe. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.