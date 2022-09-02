D.A. Davidson & CO. Purchases 433 Shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its position in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 26,838 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 433 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $2,678,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AEP. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,461,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,688,814,000 after purchasing an additional 1,910,807 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of American Electric Power in the first quarter worth $100,500,000. Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in American Electric Power by 1,477.3% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,066,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,919,000 after acquiring an additional 999,221 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in American Electric Power by 32.8% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,493,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,805,000 after acquiring an additional 863,190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in American Electric Power by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,188,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $728,529,000 after acquiring an additional 811,843 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.70% of the company’s stock.

American Electric Power Stock Performance

NASDAQ AEP opened at $102.38 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $98.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $97.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 12-month low of $80.22 and a 12-month high of $105.48. The firm has a market cap of $52.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.11, a PEG ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.35.

American Electric Power Announces Dividend

American Electric Power ( NASDAQ:AEP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.01. American Electric Power had a net margin of 14.39% and a return on equity of 10.46%. The business had revenue of $4.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.98 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.18 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 21.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.78 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 9th. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.05%. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.30%.

Insider Transactions at American Electric Power

In other news, EVP Therace Risch sold 5,330 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.35, for a total transaction of $545,525.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,248 shares in the company, valued at $844,182.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently commented on AEP shares. Evercore ISI increased their target price on American Electric Power to $107.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on American Electric Power from $103.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Citigroup increased their target price on American Electric Power from $94.00 to $99.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on American Electric Power from $111.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, American Electric Power presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $105.71.

American Electric Power Profile

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

Featured Stories

