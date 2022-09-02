D.A. Davidson & CO. Purchases 747 Shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU)

D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its position in Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU – Get Rating) by 4.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,391 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 747 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Vanguard Utilities ETF were worth $2,652,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VPU. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Utilities ETF during the first quarter valued at about $441,000. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Utilities ETF during the first quarter valued at about $237,000. Davidson Investment Advisors boosted its position in Vanguard Utilities ETF by 23.3% during the first quarter. Davidson Investment Advisors now owns 28,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,595,000 after buying an additional 5,374 shares during the period. Nwam LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Utilities ETF during the first quarter valued at about $206,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Utilities ETF by 55.8% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 73,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,817,000 after buying an additional 26,149 shares during the period.

Vanguard Utilities ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA VPU opened at $163.67 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $158.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $156.54. Vanguard Utilities ETF has a 12-month low of $138.60 and a 12-month high of $169.51.

Vanguard Utilities ETF Profile

Vanguard Utilities ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded class of shares issued by Vanguard Utilities Index Fund. The Fund tracks the performance of Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Utilities Index, an index made up of stocks of large, medium-size and small United States companies in the utilities sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

