D.A. Davidson & CO. Raises Holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Rating) by 12.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 60,838 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,510 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $2,724,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WBA. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Walgreens Boots Alliance in the fourth quarter worth about $371,684,000. Capital World Investors grew its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 21,522,395 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,122,608,000 after acquiring an additional 1,462,083 shares in the last quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd grew its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 114.3% in the first quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd now owns 2,360,003 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $105,657,000 after acquiring an additional 1,258,605 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 46,910,838 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $2,446,869,000 after acquiring an additional 1,224,617 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Walgreens Boots Alliance in the first quarter worth about $38,697,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.33% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

WBA has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $43.00 to $39.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 24th. StockNews.com raised shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $50.00 to $42.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance to $49.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.25.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Stock Performance

Walgreens Boots Alliance stock opened at $35.26 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $38.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.78. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $34.53 and a fifty-two week high of $55.00. The company has a market capitalization of $30.47 billion, a PE ratio of 5.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.60.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 30th. The pharmacy operator reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.01. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a net margin of 4.00% and a return on equity of 16.20%. The firm had revenue of $32.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.23 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.51 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 5.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.45%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 18th. This is an increase from Walgreens Boots Alliance’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s payout ratio is currently 30.97%.

About Walgreens Boots Alliance

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and beauty retail company. It operates through two segments, the United States and International. The United States segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, wellness, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores.

