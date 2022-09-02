D.A. Davidson & CO. Sells 2,232 Shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX)

D.A. Davidson & CO. trimmed its holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 76,009 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,232 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF were worth $2,915,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of GDX. FourThought Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 1,500.0% in the 1st quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 800 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. DeDora Capital Inc. bought a new stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. increased its stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 606.5% during the 4th quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. now owns 1,519 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,304 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baldwin Brothers LLC MA increased its stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 94.9% during the 1st quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 1,520 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 740 shares in the last quarter.

VanEck Gold Miners ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:GDX opened at $23.06 on Friday. VanEck Gold Miners ETF has a fifty-two week low of $22.97 and a fifty-two week high of $41.60. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.02.

VanEck Gold Miners ETF Company Profile

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

