D.A. Davidson & CO. Sells 4,862 Shares of Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL)

D.A. Davidson & CO. lowered its stake in shares of Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL – Get Rating) by 12.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,607 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 4,862 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Xylem were worth $2,951,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its holdings in Xylem by 41.8% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 39,096 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,333,000 after buying an additional 11,519 shares during the last quarter. Sycomore Asset Management boosted its holdings in Xylem by 13.6% during the first quarter. Sycomore Asset Management now owns 1,234 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Xylem by 3.6% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 162,675 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $13,871,000 after buying an additional 5,610 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Xylem by 4.8% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 182,263 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $15,540,000 after buying an additional 8,348 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nwam LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Xylem by 31.7% during the 1st quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 2,616 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $223,000 after purchasing an additional 629 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Xylem alerts:

Xylem Stock Up 1.1 %

NYSE:XYL opened at $92.09 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.11. Xylem Inc. has a twelve month low of $72.08 and a twelve month high of $138.78. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $88.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $85.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Xylem Dividend Announcement

Xylem ( NYSE:XYL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. Xylem had a return on equity of 13.66% and a net margin of 8.06%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.66 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Xylem Inc. will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 31st. Xylem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.72%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Victoria D. Harker sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.26, for a total value of $501,300.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 21,099 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,115,385.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Victoria D. Harker sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.26, for a total value of $501,300.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 21,099 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,115,385.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Hayati Yarkadas sold 5,898 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.06, for a total value of $472,193.88. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 9,556 shares in the company, valued at approximately $765,053.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 13,580 shares of company stock valued at $1,185,927. 0.89% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on XYL shares. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Xylem from $84.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. TheStreet upgraded Xylem from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Xylem from $87.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Cowen lifted their price objective on Xylem from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Cowen lifted their price objective on Xylem from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Xylem currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $101.64.

About Xylem

(Get Rating)

Xylem Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions for the water and wastewater applications in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement & Control Solutions.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Xylem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xylem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.