D.A. Davidson & CO. Sells 5,069 Shares of Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO)

D.A. Davidson & CO. lowered its holdings in Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO – Get Rating) by 5.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 87,960 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,069 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. owned approximately 0.09% of Grocery Outlet worth $2,883,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in Grocery Outlet by 44.7% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,693,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,022,000 after acquiring an additional 1,760,000 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments LLC increased its holdings in Grocery Outlet by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 5,448,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,599,000 after acquiring an additional 605,392 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in Grocery Outlet by 20.8% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,997,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,478,000 after acquiring an additional 343,990 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Grocery Outlet by 202.2% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 490,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,869,000 after acquiring an additional 328,130 shares during the period. Finally, Ranger Investment Management L.P. increased its holdings in Grocery Outlet by 30.1% during the 4th quarter. Ranger Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,187,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,571,000 after acquiring an additional 274,504 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.42% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:GO opened at $40.01 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $42.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.78. Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. has a 12 month low of $21.01 and a 12 month high of $46.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market cap of $3.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.64, a P/E/G ratio of 4.32 and a beta of -0.27.

Insider Buying and Selling

Grocery Outlet ( NASDAQ:GO Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.05. Grocery Outlet had a net margin of 1.69% and a return on equity of 8.57%. The firm had revenue of $897.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $859.80 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.22 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. will post 0.78 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Thomas F. Herman sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.29, for a total value of $76,580.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 39,517 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,513,105.93. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Grocery Outlet news, VP Lindsay E. Gray sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.62, for a total transaction of $94,050.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 18,598 shares in the company, valued at approximately $699,656.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas F. Herman sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.29, for a total value of $76,580.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 39,517 shares in the company, valued at $1,513,105.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 308,822 shares of company stock worth $12,922,568 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 11.20% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. DA Davidson lowered shares of Grocery Outlet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $36.00 to $43.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Grocery Outlet from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Cowen increased their price target on shares of Grocery Outlet from $45.00 to $53.00 in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Cowen increased their price target on shares of Grocery Outlet from $45.00 to $53.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Grocery Outlet from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Grocery Outlet presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $43.80.

Grocery Outlet Company Profile

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. owns and operates a network of independently operated stores in the United States. The company's stores offer products in various categories, such as dairy and deli, produce, floral, and fresh meat and seafood products, as well as grocery, general merchandise, health and beauty care, frozen foods, and beer and wine.

