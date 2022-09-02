D.A. Davidson & CO. Sells 672 Shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB)

D.A. Davidson & CO. lessened its stake in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 55,085 shares of the company’s stock after selling 672 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. owned about 0.14% of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF worth $2,923,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of FMB. BlackDiamond Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 4.3% in the first quarter. BlackDiamond Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,000 after buying an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Doyle Wealth Management raised its stake in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Doyle Wealth Management now owns 12,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $719,000 after buying an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC raised its stake in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 14,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $806,000 after buying an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,057,000 after buying an additional 381 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quad Cities Investment Group LLC raised its stake in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 3.1% in the first quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC now owns 13,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $704,000 after buying an additional 394 shares in the last quarter.

Get First Trust Managed Municipal ETF alerts:

First Trust Managed Municipal ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:FMB opened at $50.39 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $51.22 and a 200 day moving average of $51.98. First Trust Managed Municipal ETF has a 52 week low of $49.97 and a 52 week high of $57.41.

First Trust Managed Municipal ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 24th were given a dividend of $0.108 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 23rd. This is an increase from First Trust Managed Municipal ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.57%.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Managed Municipal ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Managed Municipal ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.