DA Davidson Lowers Photronics (NASDAQ:PLAB) Price Target to $28.00

Photronics (NASDAQ:PLAB – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by equities researchers at DA Davidson from $30.00 to $28.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. DA Davidson’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 77.44% from the company’s current price. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Photronics’ Q4 2022 earnings at $0.48 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.82 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.08 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on PLAB. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Photronics from $21.00 to $23.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Northland Securities upped their target price on Photronics from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 26th.

Shares of NASDAQ PLAB opened at $15.78 on Wednesday. Photronics has a 1 year low of $12.18 and a 1 year high of $25.81. The firm has a market cap of $972.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.66 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.07 and a current ratio of 3.38. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.90.

Photronics ( NASDAQ:PLAB Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $219.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $210.00 million. Photronics had a return on equity of 8.45% and a net margin of 12.03%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.22 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Photronics will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Photronics news, Director Mitchell G. Tyson sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.54, for a total value of $47,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 66,379 shares in the company, valued at $1,562,561.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Photronics by 12.9% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 100,311 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,891,000 after buying an additional 11,485 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Photronics by 34.7% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 60,707 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,144,000 after buying an additional 15,631 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Photronics by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 147,920 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,788,000 after buying an additional 670 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Photronics by 323.5% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 53,488 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $908,000 after buying an additional 40,859 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC increased its holdings in shares of Photronics by 1.7% in the first quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 71,200 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,208,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. 89.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Photronics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of photomask products and services in the United States, Taiwan, Korea, Europe, China, and internationally. The company offers photomasks that are used in the manufacture of integrated circuits and flat panel displays (FPDs); and to transfer circuit patterns onto semiconductor wafers, FDP substrates, and other types of electrical and optical components.

