DA Davidson Weighs in on Workday, Inc.’s Q3 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:WDAY)

Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at DA Davidson reduced their Q3 2023 earnings estimates for Workday in a research note issued to investors on Monday, August 29th. DA Davidson analyst R. Simmons now expects that the software maker will earn ($0.24) per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($0.15). DA Davidson currently has a “Buy” rating and a $220.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Workday’s current full-year earnings is ($0.65) per share.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Workday from $310.00 to $282.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Workday from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, August 26th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Workday from $229.00 to $207.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Workday from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Workday from $239.00 to $217.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Workday presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $246.00.

Shares of WDAY opened at $161.09 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $159.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $153.90. The company has a market capitalization of $40.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -206.53 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.61. Workday has a 1-year low of $134.10 and a 1-year high of $307.81.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 25th. The software maker reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.03. Workday had a negative net margin of 3.46% and a negative return on equity of 2.34%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.49 EPS.

In related news, COO James Bozzini sold 5,030 shares of Workday stock in a transaction on Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.49, for a total value of $696,604.70. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 172,640 shares in the company, valued at $23,908,913.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, COO James Bozzini sold 5,030 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.49, for a total transaction of $696,604.70. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 172,640 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,908,913.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Gomez Luciano Fernandez sold 2,030 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.50, for a total transaction of $289,275.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 265,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,848,712.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 119,883 shares of company stock worth $17,036,414 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 21.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WDAY. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Workday in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Whittier Trust Co. raised its position in shares of Workday by 152.0% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 126 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Workday in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Workday by 72.6% in the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 252 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Workday by 68.0% in the 2nd quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 252 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.16% of the company’s stock.

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications in the United States and internationally. The company's applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments, and to manage their business and operations. It offers a suite of financial management applications, which enable chief financial officers to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

