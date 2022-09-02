DAOstack Price Tops $0.0096 (GEN)

DAOstack (GEN) traded up 19% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on September 2nd. DAOstack has a market cap of $473,100.31 and approximately $230.00 worth of DAOstack was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, DAOstack has traded 29.5% higher against the US dollar. One DAOstack coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0096 or 0.00000048 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.75 or 0.00028840 BTC.

XRUN (XRUN) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00002039 BTC.

Kyber Network Crystal Legacy (KNCL) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.76 or 0.00008709 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Bubblefong (BBF) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.97 or 0.00039984 BTC.

JUST (JST) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0271 or 0.00000136 BTC.

Render Token (RNDR) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002572 BTC.

Celer Network (CELR) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0173 or 0.00000087 BTC.

NEST Protocol (NEST) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0315 or 0.00000158 BTC.

Stargate Finance (STG) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003207 BTC.

About DAOstack

DAOstack is a N/A coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. DAOstack’s total supply is 60,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 49,029,095 coins. DAOstack’s official Twitter account is @daostack and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for DAOstack is /r/daostack and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for DAOstack is daostack.io.

Buying and Selling DAOstack

According to CryptoCompare, “DAOstack is an operating system for Decentralized Autonomous Organizations (DAOs). DAOstack provides customizable tools for collective resource management, decision making, budgeting and incentivisation, which make the development of decentralized apps easier and more intuitive. GEN is an ERC20 token based on the Ethereum network. It's the native token of the DAOstack platform and it's required for all basic operations across the DAOstack ecosystem – such as promoting proposals. GEN will be distributed to contributors of value through the DAOstack framework itself, incentivizing development, promotion and adoption.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DAOstack directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DAOstack should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DAOstack using one of the exchanges listed above.

