dAppstore (DAPPX) Price Hits $0.0037 on Major Exchanges

dAppstore (DAPPX) traded down 1.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on September 2nd. Over the last week, dAppstore has traded down 10% against the US dollar. dAppstore has a market cap of $131,618.11 and $114,164.00 worth of dAppstore was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One dAppstore coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0037 or 0.00000019 BTC on exchanges.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- Tarality (TARAL) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 80.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $301.24 or 0.01508489 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005008 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001655 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002277 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $165.53 or 0.00828912 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.16 or 0.00015825 BTC.
dAppstore Profile
dAppstore’s total supply is 1,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 35,350,000 coins. dAppstore’s official Twitter account is @d_appstore.
Buying and Selling dAppstore
