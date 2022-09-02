Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) Holdings Lifted by Tompkins Financial Corp

Tompkins Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI – Get Rating) by 51.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 308 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 104 shares during the quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp’s holdings in Darden Restaurants were worth $41,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. James Reed Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Darden Restaurants in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Darden Restaurants in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Dravo Bay LLC bought a new stake in shares of Darden Restaurants during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in Darden Restaurants in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Allegheny Financial Group LTD bought a new stake in Darden Restaurants in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Institutional investors own 89.62% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Timothy J. Wilmott purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $120.00 per share, for a total transaction of $1,200,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 27,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,251,280. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Darden Restaurants news, Director Timothy J. Wilmott acquired 10,000 shares of Darden Restaurants stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $120.00 per share, with a total value of $1,200,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 27,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,251,280. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Eugene I. Lee, Jr. sold 41,442 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.71, for a total value of $5,168,231.82. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 222,480 shares in the company, valued at $27,745,480.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.93% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Darden Restaurants Stock Up 1.8 %

DRI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $180.00 to $136.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 24th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants from $151.00 to $143.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 24th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Darden Restaurants in a research note on Friday, June 24th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $130.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants from $153.00 to $136.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $141.65.

DRI stock opened at $125.93 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.61 billion, a PE ratio of 17.02, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.31. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a 1-year low of $110.96 and a 1-year high of $164.28. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $122.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $126.70.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 23rd. The restaurant operator reported $2.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.54 billion. Darden Restaurants had a return on equity of 39.05% and a net margin of 9.89%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 7.7 EPS for the current year.

Darden Restaurants announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, June 23rd that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the restaurant operator to repurchase up to 6.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Darden Restaurants Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 1st. Investors of record on Friday, July 8th were given a $1.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 7th. This represents a $4.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.84%. This is a boost from Darden Restaurants’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. Darden Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.41%.

Darden Restaurants Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Darden Restaurants, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. As of May 29, 2022, it owned and operated 1,867 restaurants, which included 884 under the Olive Garden brand, 546 under the LongHorn Steakhouse brand name, 172 under the Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen brand, 85 under the Yard House brand name, 62 under The Capital Grille brand, 45 under the Seasons 52 brand name, 42 under the Bahama Breeze brand, 28 under the Eddie V's Prime Seafood brand name, and 3 under the Capital Burger brand; and franchised 60 restaurants comprising 35 under the Olive Garden brand, 18 under the LongHorn Steakhouse brand name, 4 under the Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen brand, 2 under The Capital Grille brand name, and 1 under the Bahama Breeze brand.Darden Restaurants, Inc was founded in 1968 and is based in Orlando, Florida.

