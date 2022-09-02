DarioHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:DRIO) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

DarioHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:DRIO – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,060,000 shares, a drop of 10.9% from the July 31st total of 1,190,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 276,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.8 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On DarioHealth

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DRIO. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of DarioHealth in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of DarioHealth by 1,268.0% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 5,237 shares during the last quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC purchased a new position in DarioHealth in the first quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in DarioHealth in the second quarter valued at approximately $121,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in DarioHealth in the second quarter worth $141,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.50% of the company’s stock.

Get DarioHealth alerts:

DarioHealth Stock Down 4.0 %

Shares of DRIO opened at $4.58 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $105.24 million, a PE ratio of -1.22 and a beta of 1.23. DarioHealth has a 12 month low of $4.11 and a 12 month high of $19.39. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $5.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.19. The company has a current ratio of 6.35, a quick ratio of 5.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DarioHealth ( NASDAQ:DRIO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.74) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.77) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $6.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.27 million. DarioHealth had a negative return on equity of 77.24% and a negative net margin of 301.07%. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.99) EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that DarioHealth will post -3.72 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Alliance Global Partners raised shares of DarioHealth from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.75 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Cowen reduced their target price on DarioHealth from $18.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Cowen cut their price objective on DarioHealth from $18.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, Aegis cut their price objective on DarioHealth from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 18th.

About DarioHealth

(Get Rating)

DarioHealth Corp. operates as a digital therapeutics company in the United States, Canada, the European Union, Australia, and New Zealand. The company offers Dario's metabolic solutions to address metabolic health needs, such as diabetes, hypertension, and weight management; Dario Musculoskeletal, which helps to prevent and treat the most common MSK conditions; Dario's behavioral health solution that optimizes access to evidence-based care; chronic condition management solutions; DarioEngage, a proprietary care management platform; and device-specific disposables test strip cartridges, lancets, and blood glucose monitoring systems.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for DarioHealth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DarioHealth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.