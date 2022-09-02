Darryl Demos Buys 2,350 Shares of Bankwell Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWFG) Stock

Bankwell Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWFG – Get Rating) Director Darryl Demos bought 2,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of $32.15 per share, with a total value of $75,552.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 3,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $122,170. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Bankwell Financial Group Trading Up 0.6 %

NASDAQ:BWFG opened at $31.70 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $246.02 million, a PE ratio of 7.12 and a beta of 0.74. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $32.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.38. Bankwell Financial Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $28.25 and a 12-month high of $36.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Get Bankwell Financial Group alerts:

Bankwell Financial Group (NASDAQ:BWFG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The bank reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Bankwell Financial Group had a return on equity of 15.28% and a net margin of 36.53%. The firm had revenue of $24.98 million during the quarter.

Bankwell Financial Group Dividend Announcement

Institutional Trading of Bankwell Financial Group

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 12th. Bankwell Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.98%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BWFG. State Street Corp raised its stake in Bankwell Financial Group by 185.2% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 62,950 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,955,000 after buying an additional 40,878 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Bankwell Financial Group by 123.2% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 68,236 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,119,000 after buying an additional 37,663 shares in the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in Bankwell Financial Group in the first quarter valued at $1,031,000. LSV Asset Management raised its stake in Bankwell Financial Group by 143.7% in the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 46,763 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,582,000 after buying an additional 27,576 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banc Funds Co. LLC raised its stake in Bankwell Financial Group by 7.7% in the first quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 280,623 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,493,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. 35.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Bankwell Financial Group

(Get Rating)

Bankwell Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Bankwell Bank that provides various banking services for individual and commercial customers. It offers various traditional depository products, including checking, savings, money market, and certificates of deposit. The company also provides first mortgage loans secured by one-to-four family owner occupied residential properties for personal use; home equity loans and home equity lines of credit secured by owner occupied one-to-four family residential properties; loans secured by commercial real estate, multi-family dwellings, and investor-owned one-to-four family dwellings; commercial construction loans for commercial development projects, including apartment buildings and condominiums, as well as office buildings, retail, and other income producing properties; land loans; commercial business loans secured by assignments of corporate assets and personal guarantees of the business owners; loans secured by savings or certificate accounts and automobiles; and unsecured personal loans and overdraft lines of credit.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Bankwell Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bankwell Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.