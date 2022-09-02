Darwinia Crab Network Price Hits $0.0010 on Major Exchanges (CRAB)

Darwinia Crab Network (CRAB) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on September 2nd. Darwinia Crab Network has a market capitalization of $2.09 million and approximately $9,927.00 worth of Darwinia Crab Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Darwinia Crab Network has traded 15.9% lower against the dollar. One Darwinia Crab Network coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0010 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular exchanges.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- Tarality (TARAL) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 79.8% against the dollar and now trades at $298.90 or 0.01498098 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005013 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001658 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002268 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $165.55 or 0.00829757 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.13 or 0.00015682 BTC.
About Darwinia Crab Network
Darwinia Crab Network’s official Twitter account is @DarwiniaNetwork.
Darwinia Crab Network Coin Trading
