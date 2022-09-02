Darwinia Network (RING) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $354,147.00

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on September 2nd. During the last week, Darwinia Network has traded 5.8% lower against the dollar. One Darwinia Network coin can now be bought for $0.0066 or 0.00000032 BTC on popular exchanges. Darwinia Network has a total market cap of $4.67 million and $354,147.00 worth of Darwinia Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Unitech (UTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00004552 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20,357.54 or 0.99866672 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.91 or 0.00063321 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004899 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00001273 BTC.

Paycoin (PCI) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001590 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001722 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.96 or 0.00024327 BTC.

YES WORLD (YES) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000050 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004906 BTC.

Darwinia Network Coin Profile

Darwinia Network (CRYPTO:RING) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on September 14th, 2016. Darwinia Network’s total supply is 2,180,400,654 coins and its circulating supply is 705,469,282 coins. Darwinia Network’s official message board is medium.com/@DarwiniaNetwork. Darwinia Network’s official Twitter account is @DarwiniaNetwork. The official website for Darwinia Network is darwinia.network.

Darwinia Network Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Darwinia Network is an open cross-chain bridge protocol based on Substrate, Darwinia focuses on the construction of future Internet of Tokens, including decentralized tokens swap, exchange, and market. “

