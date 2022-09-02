Dash (DASH) Reaches One Day Volume of $65.25 Million

Dash (DASH) traded up 1.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on September 2nd. One Dash coin can currently be purchased for approximately $45.45 or 0.00227929 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Dash has a total market cap of $495.19 million and $65.25 million worth of Dash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Dash has traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Immutable X (IMX) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00004111 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000058 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.78 or 0.00008924 BTC.

TOR (TOR) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00004988 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Inverse Finance (INV) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $87.27 or 0.00437658 BTC.

Cryptostone (CPS) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Rainmaker Games (RAIN) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0614 or 0.00000308 BTC.

Mars Ecosystem Token (XMS) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Connect (CNT) traded 34.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000496 BTC.

Dash Coin Profile

DASH is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on January 19th, 2014. Dash’s total supply is 10,895,155 coins. The Reddit community for Dash is /r/dashpay and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Dash’s official website is www.dash.org. Dash’s official Twitter account is @Dashpay and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Dash is www.dash.org/forum.

According to CryptoCompare, "

Dash is an open-source blockchain and cryptocurrency focused on offering a fast, cheap global payments network that is decentralized in nature. According to the project’s white paper, Dash seeks to improve upon Bitcoin (BTC) by providing stronger privacy and faster transactions.

Dash, whose name comes from “digital cash,” was launched in January 2014 as a fork of Litecoin (LTC). Since going live, Dash has grown to include features such as a two-tier network with incentivized nodes, including “masternodes,” and decentralized project governance; InstantSend, which allows for instantly settled payments; ChainLocks, which makes the Dash blockchain instantly immutable; and PrivateSend, which offers additional optional privacy for transactions.

"

Buying and Selling Dash

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dash should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Dash using one of the exchanges listed above.

