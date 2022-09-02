Databroker (DTX) Price Reaches $0.0228 on Top Exchanges

Databroker (DTX) traded 49.1% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on September 2nd. One Databroker coin can currently be purchased for $0.0228 or 0.00000112 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Databroker has a market capitalization of $1.92 million and $1,195.00 worth of Databroker was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Databroker has traded 55.9% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Databroker Coin Profile

Databroker (DTX) is a coin. It launched on January 22nd, 2018. Databroker’s total supply is 225,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 84,261,289 coins. The official website for Databroker is databrokerdao.com. The official message board for Databroker is medium.com/databrokerdao. Databroker’s official Twitter account is @DataBrokerDAO.

Databroker Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “DataBroker DAO is the first marketplace to sell & buy sensor data. As a decentralised marketplace for IoT sensor data using Blockchain technology, DataBroker DAO enables sensor owners to turn generated data into revenue streams. This will open up a wealth of opportunities for various industries. Data will be used and become more effective. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Databroker directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Databroker should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Databroker using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

