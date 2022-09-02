Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) Now Covered by Analysts at Bank of America

Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $135.00 price target on the stock.

DDOG has been the topic of a number of other research reports. BTIG Research decreased their price target on Datadog to $137.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on Datadog in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. They issued a hold rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Datadog from $132.00 to $127.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Datadog from $159.00 to $155.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Datadog from $200.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $151.48.

Shares of NASDAQ DDOG opened at $97.14 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 3.31 and a current ratio of 3.31. Datadog has a 52 week low of $81.12 and a 52 week high of $199.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 9,723.72 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $103.73 and its 200 day moving average is $117.51.

Datadog ( NASDAQ:DDOG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.10. Datadog had a return on equity of 2.24% and a net margin of 0.48%. The company had revenue of $406.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $381.28 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.02) earnings per share. Datadog’s revenue was up 73.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Datadog will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Amit Agarwal sold 2,500 shares of Datadog stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.88, for a total value of $262,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 184,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,385,285.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Amit Agarwal sold 2,500 shares of Datadog stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.88, for a total value of $262,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 184,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,385,285.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO David M. Obstler sold 5,000 shares of Datadog stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.37, for a total value of $546,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 209,810 shares in the company, valued at $22,946,919.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 94,447 shares of company stock valued at $10,195,839 over the last ninety days. 15.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in Datadog in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Datadog during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Datadog during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Datadog during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Datadog during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. 71.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. The company's SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, log management, and security monitoring to provide real-time observability of its customers technology stack.

