Datarius Credit Price Hits $0.0002 on Top Exchanges (DTRC)

Datarius Credit (DTRC) traded 2.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on September 1st. Datarius Credit has a total market cap of $41,568.73 and $110.00 worth of Datarius Credit was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Datarius Credit coin can currently be purchased for $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Datarius Credit has traded down 5.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004951 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20,197.96 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00004390 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00005061 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004950 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002531 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.00 or 0.00133654 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.96 or 0.00034462 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $17.17 or 0.00085024 BTC.

About Datarius Credit

Datarius Credit (CRYPTO:DTRC) is a coin. Datarius Credit’s total supply is 239,992,867 coins and its circulating supply is 201,017,063 coins. The official message board for Datarius Credit is medium.com/@datariuscryptobank. Datarius Credit’s official Twitter account is @Datariuscrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Datarius Credit is datarius.io.

Datarius Credit Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Datarius is an Ethereum-based social P2P cryptobank. DTRC is an ERC20 utility token that allows its holders to access and participate in the Datarius banking system. The token holders will also receive 65% of the fees and charges collected by the Datarius cryptobank. The amount shall be distributed annually starting from 2019, in proportion to the number of the token holders. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Datarius Credit directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Datarius Credit should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Datarius Credit using one of the exchanges listed above.

