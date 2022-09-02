DEAPcoin Price Hits $0.0052 (DEP)

DEAPcoin (DEP) traded up 1.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on September 2nd. Over the last week, DEAPcoin has traded down 31.3% against the U.S. dollar. DEAPcoin has a market capitalization of $37.77 million and $2.31 million worth of DEAPcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DEAPcoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0052 or 0.00000026 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004977 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $20,097.76 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00004456 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00005086 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004976 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002545 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $26.72 or 0.00132942 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.93 or 0.00034486 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $17.21 or 0.00085651 BTC.

DEAPcoin Profile

DEAPcoin (CRYPTO:DEP) is a coin. Its genesis date was August 27th, 2019. DEAPcoin’s total supply is 30,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,203,966,999 coins. DEAPcoin’s official Twitter account is @PlayMining_SG and its Facebook page is accessible here. DEAPcoin’s official website is dea.sg.

Buying and Selling DEAPcoin

According to CryptoCompare, “DEAPCOIN is an Entertainment Company that will create a new economy and culture with entertainment and assets in the digital age based on blockchain technology. A new culture and market created on the basis of “fun”. It aims to change/defy the conventional way of the era where users buy “fun” with the money we earn working. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DEAPcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DEAPcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DEAPcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

