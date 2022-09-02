DeepOnion (ONION) Price Hits $0.0724

DeepOnion (ONION) traded up 1.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on September 2nd. One DeepOnion coin can now be purchased for $0.0724 or 0.00000364 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. DeepOnion has a market cap of $1.64 million and approximately $95.00 worth of DeepOnion was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, DeepOnion has traded 17.3% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Astar (ASTR) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0360 or 0.00000181 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00002961 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000821 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0483 or 0.00000243 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00001171 BTC.

Aston Martin Cognizant Fan Token (AM) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00002988 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded 28% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.44 or 0.00017330 BTC.

Sint-Truidense Voetbalvereniging Fan Token (STV) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.13 or 0.00015753 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0115 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Trisolaris (TRI) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0261 or 0.00000131 BTC.

DeepOnion Coin Profile

DeepOnion (CRYPTO:ONION) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 13th, 2017. DeepOnion’s total supply is 22,715,002 coins. The Reddit community for DeepOnion is /r/DeepOnion and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. DeepOnion’s official Twitter account is @deeponionx and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for DeepOnion is deeponion.org. DeepOnion’s official message board is deeponion.org/community.

Buying and Selling DeepOnion

According to CryptoCompare, “DeepOnion is a cryptocurrency that uses of the X13 proof of work (PoW) consensus as well as proof of stake (PoS). It is natively integrated with the TOR network and always starts with TOR network. Out of the 90% premine, 70% will be air-dropped to community, 20% will be used for bounties, rewards and other promotions, and about 10% will be reserved for the dev team. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeepOnion directly using US dollars.

