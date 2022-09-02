Defi For You (DFY) Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $908,729.38

Defi For You (DFY) traded up 1.9% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on September 2nd. Defi For You has a market capitalization of $908,729.38 and approximately $22,534.00 worth of Defi For You was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Defi For You coin can currently be bought for $0.0022 or 0.00000011 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, Defi For You has traded 5.9% lower against the U.S. dollar.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- Tarality (TARAL) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 80.5% against the dollar and now trades at $300.73 or 0.01502636 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004997 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001650 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002258 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $165.55 or 0.00827199 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.15 or 0.00015749 BTC.
Defi For You Coin Profile
Defi For You’s total supply is 861,416,468 coins and its circulating supply is 406,416,468 coins. Defi For You’s official Twitter account is @DeFiForYou.
Buying and Selling Defi For You
