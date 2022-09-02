DeFine 24-Hour Volume Reaches $1.70 Million (DFA)

DeFine (DFA) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on September 2nd. During the last week, DeFine has traded down 7.4% against the dollar. One DeFine coin can now be bought for $0.11 or 0.00000562 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. DeFine has a market cap of $6.43 million and $1.70 million worth of DeFine was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 2,844% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,026.38 or 0.14864822 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004912 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001629 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002269 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $165.54 or 0.00813086 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.22 or 0.00015826 BTC.
About DeFine
DeFine’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 56,181,518 coins. DeFine’s official Twitter account is @DeFinePlatform.
Buying and Selling DeFine
