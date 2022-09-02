DeFine 24-Hour Volume Reaches $1.70 Million (DFA)

DeFine (DFA) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on September 2nd. During the last week, DeFine has traded down 7.4% against the dollar. One DeFine coin can now be bought for $0.11 or 0.00000562 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. DeFine has a market cap of $6.43 million and $1.70 million worth of DeFine was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 2,844% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,026.38 or 0.14864822 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004912 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001629 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002269 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $165.54 or 0.00813086 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.22 or 0.00015826 BTC.

DeFine’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 56,181,518 coins. DeFine’s official Twitter account is @DeFinePlatform.

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeFine directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DeFine should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DeFine using one of the exchanges listed above.

