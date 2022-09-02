DeFiner (FIN) Price Down 11.9% This Week

DeFiner (FIN) traded 12.5% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on September 2nd. One DeFiner coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0210 or 0.00000105 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. DeFiner has a market capitalization of $2.70 million and approximately $54,355.00 worth of DeFiner was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, DeFiner has traded 11.9% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.75 or 0.00028840 BTC.

XRUN (XRUN) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00002039 BTC.

Kyber Network Crystal Legacy (KNCL) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.76 or 0.00008709 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Bubblefong (BBF) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.97 or 0.00039984 BTC.

JUST (JST) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0271 or 0.00000136 BTC.

Render Token (RNDR) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002572 BTC.

Celer Network (CELR) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0173 or 0.00000087 BTC.

NEST Protocol (NEST) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0315 or 0.00000158 BTC.

Stargate Finance (STG) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003207 BTC.

About DeFiner

FIN is a N/A coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 9th, 2020. DeFiner’s total supply is 168,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 128,364,590 coins. DeFiner’s official Twitter account is @finom_company and its Facebook page is accessible here. DeFiner’s official website is definer.org/en.html.

Buying and Selling DeFiner

According to CryptoCompare, “DeFiner aims to empower users to embrace the new digital economy and unlock instant value from their crypto assets through earning, lending, and borrowing.DeFiner is a decenralized finance network for digital savings, loans, and payments. Powered by blockchain technology, DeFiner enables users to lend, borrow, and earn digital assets within a global network. DeFiner aims to remove the friction and costs associated with conventional financial services and instead offers maximum flexibility to set one’s own rates and terms.DeFiner allows those embracing the new, digital economy to unlock instant value from their assets.The FIN token is an ERC20, Ethereum-based, cryptographic token that connects all parts of the DeFiner ecosystem.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeFiner directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DeFiner should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DeFiner using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

