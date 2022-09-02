DeGate Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $17.21 Million (DG)

DeGate (DG) traded 2.4% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on September 2nd. DeGate has a total market capitalization of $17.21 million and $26,029.00 worth of DeGate was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, DeGate has traded 6.4% higher against the US dollar. One DeGate coin can currently be purchased for $0.12 or 0.00000594 BTC on major exchanges.

DeGate alerts:

About DeGate

DeGate launched on November 26th, 2020. DeGate’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 146,814,592 coins. DeGate’s official Twitter account is @decentralgames.

Buying and Selling DeGate

According to CryptoCompare, “Decentral Games is a community-owned casino ecosystem powered by the $DG token. All games are built-in Decentraland and on Matic Network's L2 using a meta-transactional architecture to deliver seamless, signatureless, and free in-game transactions – all while maintaining open source logic and user custody of funds. decentral.games is a DAO-governed metaverse casino powered by $DG. Players earn $DG rewards for playing games, LPs earn $DG for providing liquidity, and holders earn $DG for participating in the governance of the casino house funds treasury. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeGate directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DeGate should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DeGate using one of the exchanges listed above.

