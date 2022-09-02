Delivery Hero (ETR:DHER) Given a €75.00 Price Target by Royal Bank of Canada Analysts

Delivery Hero (ETR:DHER – Get Rating) has been given a €75.00 ($76.53) price target by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a research note issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target indicates a potential upside of 89.54% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a €80.00 ($81.63) price target on shares of Delivery Hero in a research note on Monday, May 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €65.00 ($66.33) price target on shares of Delivery Hero in a report on Monday, August 15th. HSBC set a €35.00 ($35.71) price target on shares of Delivery Hero in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. Barclays set a €71.30 ($72.76) price target on shares of Delivery Hero in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €45.00 ($45.92) price target on shares of Delivery Hero in a report on Monday, July 25th.

Get Delivery Hero alerts:

Delivery Hero Price Performance

DHER stock opened at €39.57 ($40.38) on Wednesday. Delivery Hero has a 12 month low of €23.88 ($24.37) and a 12 month high of €134.95 ($137.70). The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 125.01. The company has a 50-day moving average price of €43.31 and a 200 day moving average price of €39.72. The stock has a market cap of $10.04 billion and a PE ratio of -9.27.

About Delivery Hero

Delivery Hero SE offers online food ordering and delivery services. It operates approximately in 50 countries in Europe, the Middle East, North Africa, Asia, and the Americas. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Berlin, Germany.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Delivery Hero Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Delivery Hero and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.