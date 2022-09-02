DePay Trading 4.7% Lower Over Last 7 Days (DEPAY)

DePay (DEPAY) traded down 1.4% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on September 2nd. One DePay coin can now be bought for approximately $0.20 or 0.00001019 BTC on major exchanges. DePay has a market capitalization of $423,463.19 and approximately $7.00 worth of DePay was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, DePay has traded 4.7% lower against the US dollar.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005020 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 88.2% against the dollar and now trades at $169.41 or 0.00850412 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001648 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002259 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $165.53 or 0.00830938 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.16 or 0.00015887 BTC.
About DePay
DePay’s total supply is 57,028,332 coins and its circulating supply is 2,086,652 coins. The Reddit community for DePay is https://reddit.com/r/DePayFi and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. DePay’s official Twitter account is @DePayFi and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Buying and Selling DePay
