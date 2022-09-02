Depth Token Achieves Market Cap of $21,157.21 (DEP)

Depth Token (DEP) traded 1.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on September 2nd. During the last seven days, Depth Token has traded up 7.6% against the U.S. dollar. Depth Token has a total market capitalization of $21,157.21 and $124.00 worth of Depth Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Depth Token coin can now be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Depth Token alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004925 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20,310.67 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00004417 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00005032 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004924 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002518 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $26.98 or 0.00132827 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.16 or 0.00035275 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.25 or 0.00084941 BTC.

Depth Token Coin Profile

Depth Token (DEP) is a coin. Its genesis date was August 27th, 2019. Depth Token’s total supply is 700,927,440 coins and its circulating supply is 527,671,561 coins. Depth Token’s official Twitter account is @DepthFi.

Depth Token Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “DEAPCOIN is an Entertainment Company that will create a new economy and culture with entertainment and assets in the digital age based on blockchain technology. A new culture and market created on the basis of “fun”. It aims to change/defy the conventional way of the era where users buy “fun” with the money we earn working. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Depth Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Depth Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Depth Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Depth Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Depth Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.