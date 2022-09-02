Deri Protocol Trading Down 11.8% Over Last 7 Days (DERI)

Deri Protocol (DERI) traded 0.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on September 2nd. One Deri Protocol coin can currently be bought for $0.0225 or 0.00000110 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Deri Protocol has a market capitalization of $3.75 million and approximately $155,083.00 worth of Deri Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Deri Protocol has traded down 11.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here's how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Deri Protocol Coin Profile

Deri Protocol launched on February 8th, 2021. Deri Protocol’s total supply is 470,937,680 coins and its circulating supply is 166,638,249 coins. Deri Protocol’s official Twitter account is @DeriProtocol.

Buying and Selling Deri Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Deri Protocol is a decentralized protocol to exchange risk exposures precisely and capital-efficiently. Deri is a decentralized protocol for users to exchange risk exposures precisely and capital-efficiently. It is the DeFi way to trade derivatives: to hedge, to speculate, to arbitrage, all on-chain. This is achieved by liquidity pools playing the roles of counterparties for users. “

