DerivaDAO (DDX) Reaches Market Cap of $19.68 Million

DerivaDAO (DDX) traded down 1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on September 2nd. DerivaDAO has a market capitalization of $19.68 million and $90,601.00 worth of DerivaDAO was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, DerivaDAO has traded down 6.2% against the U.S. dollar. One DerivaDAO coin can now be purchased for about $0.75 or 0.00003704 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 2,844% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,026.38 or 0.14864822 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004912 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001629 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002269 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $165.54 or 0.00813086 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.22 or 0.00015826 BTC.
About DerivaDAO
DerivaDAO’s total supply is 50,297,306 coins and its circulating supply is 26,094,664 coins. DerivaDAO’s official Twitter account is @DDX_Official. The Reddit community for DerivaDAO is https://reddit.com/r/derivadex.
Buying and Selling DerivaDAO
