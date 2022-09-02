Dero Hits Market Capitalization of $47.29 Million (DERO)

Dero (DERO) traded down 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on September 2nd. In the last seven days, Dero has traded 4.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Dero coin can currently be bought for $3.69 or 0.00018551 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Dero has a total market cap of $47.29 million and approximately $74,262.00 worth of Dero was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $19,884.19 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,578.10 or 0.07936446 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0613 or 0.00000308 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.40 or 0.00027153 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.41 or 0.00162996 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $60.62 or 0.00304857 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $151.26 or 0.00760726 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $115.76 or 0.00582189 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00001139 BTC.

COUTION LIVE (CTL) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000981 BTC.

Dero Coin Profile

Dero (DERO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 5th, 2017. Dero’s total supply is 18,400,000 coins and its circulating supply is 12,819,084 coins. Dero’s official message board is forum.dero.io. Dero’s official Twitter account is @DeroProject and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Dero is /r/DeroProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Dero’s official website is dero.io.

Buying and Selling Dero

According to CryptoCompare, “Dero is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight algorithm. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dero directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dero should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Dero using one of the exchanges listed above.

