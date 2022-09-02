Desjardins Trims PowerBand Solutions (OTCMKTS:PWWBF) Target Price to C$0.40

PowerBand Solutions (OTCMKTS:PWWBF – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Desjardins from C$0.50 to C$0.40 in a research report report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

PowerBand Solutions Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of PWWBF opened at 0.13 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is 0.16 and its 200-day moving average is 0.30. PowerBand Solutions has a 52-week low of 0.11 and a 52-week high of 1.06.

Get PowerBand Solutions alerts:

PowerBand Solutions Company Profile

(Get Rating)

See Also

PowerBand Solutions Inc, a technology company, develops, markets, and sells online trading platform, standardized appraisal system, market intelligence report, and finance portal for the automotive industry in Canada. The company provides LiveNet, a real-time, targeted, and mobile online auction platform; and Marketplace, an online auction, which allows dealers, and rental and leasing companies to post used vehicles for sale to qualified wholesale buyers.

Receive News & Ratings for PowerBand Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PowerBand Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.