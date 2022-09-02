Desjardins Trims PowerBand Solutions (OTCMKTS:PWWBF) Target Price to C$0.40

PowerBand Solutions (OTCMKTS:PWWBF – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Desjardins from C$0.50 to C$0.40 in a research report report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports.
PowerBand Solutions Trading Up 1.6 %
Shares of PWWBF opened at 0.13 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is 0.16 and its 200-day moving average is 0.30. PowerBand Solutions has a 52-week low of 0.11 and a 52-week high of 1.06.
PowerBand Solutions Company Profile
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on PowerBand Solutions (PWWBF)
- Could Nike Stock be Oversold, but Still Overvalued?
- Is Alcoa A Buy After Strong Q2 Results And More Share Buybacks?
- Will Royal Caribbean’s Broadband Partnership Drive Revenue?
- Chip Gear Maker Entegris Has Potential, But Is It Buyable Now?
- DocuSign Has Important Issues to Address When it Reports Earnings
Receive News & Ratings for PowerBand Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PowerBand Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.