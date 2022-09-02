Deswell Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSWL) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Deswell Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSWL – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,600 shares, a decline of 7.1% from the July 31st total of 2,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Deswell Industries Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ DSWL opened at $3.09 on Friday. Deswell Industries has a 52-week low of $3.00 and a 52-week high of $5.20. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $3.17 and a 200-day moving average of $3.42.

Deswell Industries Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a yield of 6.1%.

About Deswell Industries

Deswell Industries, Inc manufactures and sells injection-molded plastic parts and components, electronic products and subassemblies, and metallic molds and accessory parts for original equipment manufacturers and contract manufacturers. It operates in two segments, Plastic Injection Molding and Electronic Products Assembling.

Featured Stories

