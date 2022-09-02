Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Lowers Geberit (OTCMKTS:GBERY) Price Target to CHF 495

Geberit (OTCMKTS:GBERY – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by equities research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from CHF 650 to CHF 495 in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Geberit from CHF 575 to CHF 550 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Geberit from CHF 559 to CHF 581 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Societe Generale raised shares of Geberit from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Geberit from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $542.00.

Geberit Stock Performance

Geberit stock opened at $44.97 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $49.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.09. Geberit has a 1 year low of $44.30 and a 1 year high of $84.40.

About Geberit

Geberit AG develops, produces, and distributes sanitary products and systems for the residential and commercial construction industry in Switzerland and internationally. The company offers installation and flushing systems, such as installation technology and flushing systems for toilets, including cisterns and fittings; and piping systems consisting of building drainage and supply systems, as well as piping technology for use in buildings for drinking water, heating, gas, and other media.

