Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Lowers Kingfisher (LON:KGF) Price Target to GBX 270

Kingfisher (LON:KGF – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 305 ($3.69) to GBX 270 ($3.26) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the home improvement retailer’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target suggests a potential upside of 17.44% from the company’s previous close.

KGF has been the subject of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Kingfisher from GBX 370 ($4.47) to GBX 350 ($4.23) and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 30th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Kingfisher in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and issued a GBX 245 ($2.96) price objective on shares of Kingfisher in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 295 ($3.56) price objective on shares of Kingfisher in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 290 ($3.50).

Kingfisher Stock Down 0.9 %

KGF opened at GBX 229.90 ($2.78) on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 247.67 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 259.02. The company has a market cap of £4.56 billion and a PE ratio of 574.75. Kingfisher has a 1 year low of GBX 227.70 ($2.75) and a 1 year high of GBX 375.20 ($4.53). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.29, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 1.27.

Insider Activity

Kingfisher Company Profile

In other Kingfisher news, insider Catherine Bradley bought 10,000 shares of Kingfisher stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 262 ($3.17) per share, for a total transaction of £26,200 ($31,657.81).

Kingfisher plc, together with its subsidiaries, supplies home improvement products and services primarily in the United Kingdom, Ireland, France, and internationally. The company also offers property investment, finance, digital, sourcing and franchising, and IT services. It operates approximately 1,470 stores in eight countries across Europe under the B&Q, Castorama, Brico Dépôt, Screwfix, TradePoint, and Koctas brands.

