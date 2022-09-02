DeversiFi One Day Trading Volume Hits $435,573.00 (DVF)

DeversiFi (DVF) traded down 1.7% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on September 2nd. DeversiFi has a market cap of $33.22 million and approximately $435,573.00 worth of DeversiFi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DeversiFi coin can now be purchased for about $1.38 or 0.00006596 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, DeversiFi has traded down 1.7% against the US dollar.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 459.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5,654.07 or 0.28323265 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005010 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001645 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002264 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $165.53 or 0.00829190 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.21 or 0.00016067 BTC.
DeversiFi Profile
DeversiFi’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 24,147,148 coins. The Reddit community for DeversiFi is https://reddit.com/r/Deversifi and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. DeversiFi’s official Twitter account is @deversifi.
DeversiFi Coin Trading
