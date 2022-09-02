DeXe 24-Hour Volume Reaches $4.06 Million (DEXE)

DeXe (DEXE) traded 7.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on September 2nd. One DeXe coin can now be bought for $3.11 or 0.00015268 BTC on popular exchanges. DeXe has a market capitalization of $17.29 million and approximately $4.06 million worth of DeXe was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, DeXe has traded up 6.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

DeXe Coin Profile

DEXE is a coin. DeXe’s total supply is 96,504,599 coins and its circulating supply is 5,556,560 coins. The official website for DeXe is dexe.network. DeXe’s official Twitter account is @DexeNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for DeXe is medium.com/@dexe.network.

Buying and Selling DeXe

According to CryptoCompare, “DeXe is designed to enable the open and permissionless system. Following protocol rules and contributing resources facilitates consensus between participants. The token has two vital functions: Automatic buyback and distribution among insurance vault, farming rewards among token holders and burning of tokens for a % of traders’ rewards.Participation in DeXe DAO. It is not required to be a DEXE token holder to participate in DeXe.network and benefit from several of its social trading functions. Moreover, DeXe is uploading DEXE smart contract into the open-source community which is free speech and is the fundamental tenants of its Memorandum. However, in order to be able to fully participate in the community, receive the voting right, contribute through proposals and benefit from the incentives inside the network, basically, to become the member of DAO, users are required to acquire DEXE.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeXe directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DeXe should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DeXe using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

