DFI.Money (YFII) Tops 1-Day Volume of $40.81 Million

DFI.Money (YFII) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on September 2nd. One DFI.Money coin can now be purchased for approximately $994.47 or 0.04977603 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, DFI.Money has traded up 9.7% against the dollar. DFI.Money has a total market cap of $38.38 million and approximately $40.81 million worth of DFI.Money was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005006 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19,978.99 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00004384 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00005117 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005007 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002560 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.31 or 0.00131686 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.91 or 0.00034607 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $17.20 or 0.00086071 BTC.

DFI.Money Profile

DFI.Money (YFII) is a coin. Its launch date was July 26th, 2020. DFI.Money’s total supply is 39,375 coins and its circulating supply is 38,596 coins. The official website for DFI.Money is dfi.money/#. DFI.Money’s official Twitter account is @FinanceYfii.

DFI.Money Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “DFI.Money (YFII) is a Decentralized Finance (DeFi) platform which aims to build products on aggregated liquidity provision, leveraged trading, automated marketing making, and more. DFI.Money (YFII) is a fork of yearn.finance (YFI), after yEarn Improvement Proposal #8 (YIP-8) which proposed to prolong the minting of the platform utility token YFI by another 2 months and with a weekly-halving emission curve was rejected. The YFII token is the native utility token of the DFI.Money platform. Users can earn it by contributing liquidity to DFI.Money's aggregated liquidity pool, and use the token for platform governance. DFI.Money currently provides a profit optimizing service for lending providers, moving providers' funds between lending protocols such as Aave, and Compound autonomously for highest return. Future strategies are being developed in its vaults section. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DFI.Money directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DFI.Money should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DFI.Money using one of the exchanges listed above.

